The agents of the Cremona Police Headquarters carried out eight precautionary measures, six of which in prison (five against minors and one against an adult) and two under house arrest against a group who had brutally attacked two boys of Indian origin with iron and batons last October 13 in Piazza delle Tramvie in Cremona. They are all charged with aggravated robbery and grievous bodily harm. A total of eleven suspects.

That day, the agents of the Flying Squad reconstructed, the group, for trivial reasons linked to previous disagreements, had attacked two peers with iron pipes and other things and had persisted with kicks and punches, despite the victims having already fallen to the ground. To one of them they had caused injuries that healed in 30 days, beating him until the mark of the sole of a shoe was left on his face.

The investigators collected testimonies and analyzed the images of the video surveillance system and arrived at the gang that often stopped in the area of ​​the station, especially when they left school. Eleven people were therefore reported to the Cremona prosecutor’s office and to the Brescia prosecutor’s office for minors and eight those subsequently affected by precautionary orders. The five minors were taken to the Beccaria Juvenile Penal Institute in Milan.

Baby gang in Cremona, the boasts on social media after the beating

On social media, the gang mocked the policemen who were already investigating them for the beatings in the bus square. “They know it was us, but even today we are not there” they wrote among other things on Instagram, suggesting that they feel unpunished.

The beating had been particularly violent and one of the victims had had a head operation. All suspects are of North African origin with police records. They have to answer for robbery and aggravated injuries and are the authors, according to the investigators, of the punitive expedition of last October 13, when the two Indian minors were beaten on the bus stop. In the order, the investigating judge Giulia Masci writes that the precautionary requirements towards the suspects “certainly” exist due to the seriousness of the incident and the “methods of action, indicative of the absence of inhibitions and contempt for all of them human life. A group that did not hesitate to attack the offended persons, striking them repeatedly. The fact in itself, precisely because of the alarming executive methods, makes the danger of criminal recurrence concrete and present”.