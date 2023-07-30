Home » Creole breed cattle in Cesar will be auctioned
Creole breed cattle in Cesar will be auctioned

This July 31 will be held the auction of Creole cattle from Cesar, through the website www.gandosagrosavia.co. For this, the offers are with 36 rearing males for fattening, discarded animals from the genetic improvement program of the Criolla Costeño con Cuerno (CCC) breed. The specimens were divided into four lots that are located in the facilities of the Motilonia Research Center in the municipality of Codazzi.

Said entity indicated that batch one is made up of 9 livestock with an average weight and age of 145 kg and 20 months. Lot 2, is made up of 10 animals with an average weight and age of 185 kg and 22 months. Lot 3, there are 10 animals with an average weight and age of 215 kg and 25 months. And finally batch 4, is made up of 7 animals with an average weight and age of 287 kg and 25 months

Jorge Abril, Motilonia’s business development professional, highlighted: “These 36 males are in optimal sanitary and nutritional conditions. We hope that through this auction the people who always accompany us in all our processes as a Corporation benefit.”

