Cricket World Cup 2023 trophy will come to Pakistan on July 31

According to the schedule released by the International Cricket Council, the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 trophy will be brought to Pakistan from July 31 to August 4.

The video of the unveiling of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 trophy scheduled in India in October this year has been released.

A caption has also been written by Indian Cricket Board chief Jay Shah on social media along with the unveiling of the ICC World Cup trophy in space.

It has been written by Jay Shah that the ICC World Cup 2023 trophy was unveiled in outer space. It is the first official trophy for any sporting event to be sent into space.

The tour got off to a grand start, before making a grand landing at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad.

In which the Cricket World Cup trophy was introduced into space at a height of 120,000 feet above the ground.

The trophy was attached to a stratospheric balloon and 4k cameras captured spectacular views of the trophy and the Earth’s atmosphere.

The ICC World Cup is scheduled for October this year, but the final schedule of the World Cup has not been announced yet, due to which cricket fans are facing problems regarding visas and hotel bookings.

The 2023 edition of the Trophy Tour will be the biggest tour ever, giving fans the opportunity to connect with the trophy in different countries and cities across the globe.

Starting from June 27, the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Trophy will travel to 18 countries of the world including Kuwait, Bahrain, Malaysia, USA, Nigeria, Uganda, France, Italy, United States of America and host country India.

The 2023 edition, the first full trophy tour since 2019, will provide cricket fans around the world with a festive atmosphere.

Trophy Tour:

India: June 27 to July 14

New Zealand: July 15-16

Australia: July 17-18

Papua New Guinea: July 19 to 21

India: 22nd to 24th July

USA: July 25 to 27

West Indies: 28 to 30 July

Pakistan: 31 July to 4 August

Sri Lanka: 5-6 August

Bangladesh: 7 to 9 August

Kuwait: 10 to 11 August

Bahrain: 12-13 August

India: 14-15 August

Italy: 16 to 18 August

France: 19 to 20 August

England: 21 to 24 August

Malaysia: 25 to 26 August

Uganda: 27 to 28 August

Nigeria: 29 to 30 August

South Africa: 31 August to 3 September

India: From September 4 till the final

