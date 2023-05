Europol, here the headquarters in The Hague, reported the hit against the drug platform in the Darknet. (imago images / Steinach / Sascha Steinach)

According to the police authority Europol, the “Monopoly Market” platform could be closed. 288 suspects were arrested; especially in the US. During searches at several locations, more than 50 million euros in cash or virtual currencies, 850 kilograms of drugs and 117 firearms were seized.

