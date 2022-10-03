Metropolitan areas in the top ten

The metropolitan areas, however, comparing the 2021 data with those of 2019, recorded a generalized decrease in reported crimes: Milan, for example, scored -11.8%, while Rome is -6.8%; Florence, Venice and Bologna are the major cities with the most marked decline, equal to -24.6%, -17.8% and -15.3 percent. The anti-Covid restrictions still in place in the first half of 2021 – with bars, restaurants and shops closed, major events canceled and greatly reduced tourist flows – have certainly made a difference.

The downward trend compared to 2019

Other territories, on the other hand, go against the tide: while almost all the provinces show a generalized decline in reported crimes compared to the pre-Covid period, there are about ten from which alarm signals emerge. Piacenza, Isernia and Rieti (+ 5.9%), for example, in 2021 recorded an increase in crime compared to 2019.

In Piacenza and the province, the crimes reported rose by 11.7%, reaching just under 10 thousand reports. Among the negative records of the Emilian province stand out that for home robberies – accomplices, according to the Municipality, a series of episodes that occurred in isolated country houses that attract gangs and criminals – and that for street killings (2nd). But the territory is also among the worst for sexual violence, including those against children under 14 (11th).

Isernia, which is in the middle (49th) of the general classification of reported crimes in relation to the population, in 2021 registered complaints up by 8.8% on 2019. Here, too, road killings weigh, to which are added the associations for crime and fires (3rd). «Our municipality is surrounded by a province that is gradually depopulating – explains the mayor of Isernia Piero Castrataro, elected in October 2021 – and this makes it less manned and more vulnerable in terms of fires, for example. The criminal associations are unfortunately the result of some criminal infiltrations in the most depressed areas of the province, those on the border with Campania ».

Negative records on the territory

The 2021 data also confirm a series of well-established negative records: Milan, the capital of thefts in general, ahead of Rimini and Rome; Barletta at the top of the car rankings; Naples first for theft and theft of motorcycles, but also for smuggling. And, again: Gorizia at the top of the ranking of scams and fraud informs tic scenarios; Vibo Valentia first for threats. However, a series of innovations emerge, such as the primacy of La Spezia in drug-related offenses – including drug dealing – and that of Matera (which records a general increase in reported crimes of 1.9%) in terms of fire reports. Enna replaces Caltanissetta at the top of the ranking of voluntary killings – and is followed by Aosta – while Biella and Ragusa wear the black jersey for, respectively, extortion and usury.