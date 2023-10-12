Crime news, mysteries and investigations: from November Sky Crime, the new true crime channel

Sky Italia rstrengthens the collaboration with A+E Networks Italia and, from November 1st, Crime+Investigation transforms and becomes Sky Crime positioning itself on channel 116 on Sky, on channel 113 on Sky Glass and in streaming su NOW.

With investigations into the most famous Italian and international crime cases, the biographies of the most brutal serial killers, cold cases, cybercrime, the dark side of celebrities and much more, Sky Crime it will be a point of reference for the complex world of true crime while always maintaining a psychological approach.

As Roberto PisoniDirector of Entertainment Channels of Sky Italia, announces Sky Crime:

“We are very proud that, thanks to the long and happy collaboration with A+E Networks Italia, the bouquet of Sky branded channels is further enriched. Sky Crime will offer our subscribers the best of true crime content, through major international acquisitions and original productions, which will tell the “black” stories of our country”.

E Daniele GiulianiDirector Programming and Acquisition of A+E Networks Italia, adds:

“The launch of Sky Crime and the renewal of the distribution and commercial partnership consolidate the link between A+E Networks Italia and Sky Italia. This collaboration strengthens a twenty-year relationship, and thanks to this agreement, we will continue to offer Sky subscribers the best of factual true crime production with a vast range of new original productions enriched by numerous exclusive accesses and the best international content from our catalogs and those of the most important broadcasters. Sky Crime will tell the story of an unprecedented, unexpected but real Italy and will enrich the bouquet of channels with a strong and recognizable brand”.

Same true crime soul, new Sky brand, the channel – published by A+E Networks Italia – will offer new original productions.

Among the many upcoming titles, we start with the special “The crime of Meredith Kercher” from 9.05pm on Wednesday 1 November and the docu-series in three episodes “Who killed Meredith Kercher?” from 10.45pm from 1st to 3rd November. Three evenings dedicated to the controversial crime in Perugia on the occasion of the sixteenth anniversary of the tragic death of the American student. A case that never ceases to raise doubts and questions.

Also in November, from Tuesday 21st, the original production “Paid to Kill”: four cases of people who, driven by desperation or the temptation to quickly get rid of someone, hired non-professional but no less unscrupulous killers to eliminate those who were making their life impossible. Like the case of Ilenia Fabbri, the woman killed by a hitman hired by her ex-husband.

From November 24th, inheriting the ten-year social commitment of Crime+Investigation, the second season of the series arrives on Sky Crime “#Write to meWhenYouArriveHome” on the occasion of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women on 25 November. Six stories of violence sometimes told by the protagonists themselves, a touching journey that aims to raise public awareness on a topic that is unfortunately still very current.

Soon, after the great success of the seasons dedicated to Rome, Milan, Turin and Genoa, Sky Crime will propose “Monsters without a name – Florence” an original production with Matteo Caccia dedicated to the darkest cold cases that shocked the Tuscan capital.

And again, thanks to access to private archives and exclusive interviews, there will be many new original productions dedicated to the most recent news cases, such as the special “The massacre of San Gennaro”on the bloody events of Castel Volturno in which six African immigrants were killed at the hands of the Camorra, or the docu-film “Alberto Genovese”on the story of the entrepreneur convicted of sexual assault and finally “When the storm arrives – the story of Luciano Gaucci”a documentary on the judicial lights and shadows of the former president of Perugia Calcio, a man who left his mark on Italian football.

All Sky Crime content will be streaming on NOW and also available on demand.

The new Sky Crime channel will be streaming on NOW from November 1st

