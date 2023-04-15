Crime Victims Foundation. Alongside the victims of feminicides, murders, robberies, assaults, family and extra-family violence. The Region confirms its commitment, the three-year agreement has been renewed

Bologna – Paying for a driver’s license to a woman who wants to regain her independence after years of Domestic violence. Take charge of the rehabilitation of a man who was attacked in his shop by two robbers. Helping grandparents deal with the psychological care of their grandchildren after femicide of the mother.

What it does, and will continue to do Emilia-Romagna foundation for crime victims – the only reality of this type in Italy – is to guarantee immediate economic support to citizens of Emilia-Romagna and their families, victims of crimes serious and very serious.

In fact, the regional government has renewed the agreement which allows the Foundation to use, also for the next three years, the spaces and services of the Region for carry out your business.

To this commitment is also added the annual fee of 150 thousand euros allocated each year by the Region, and which in 2022 was integrated by a further 92.5 thousand euros to be able to accommodate all the requests presented.



The activity of the Foundation from 2005 to today

Since 2005 the Foundation has welcomed over 490 instances presented by the Mayor of the Municipality of residence of the victims, or by the Mayor of the Municipality where the fact occurred. More than a thousand people incurred with 4 million euros total disbursed, which made it possible to address the economic, physical and psychological consequences of the offenses suffered.

Solo in 2022 the cases They were 46, the highest number of applications accepted in a year, for a total of 350 thousand euros of funds disbursed – of which over 242 thousand euros from the Region – e 104 people helped; almost all are women (39) and minors (56).

For the support of the victims of intra-family gender-based violence 173 thousand euros went, 87 thousand euros for the families of victims of feminicides36 thousand euros for the crimes of murder and attempted murder20.5 thousand euros for extra-familial gender-based violence17.5 thousand euros for robberies and assaults and 16 thousand euros for the crimes of violence against minors.

As for the distribution of cases by province, they have been accepted 20 cases in Bologna, 7 in Rimini, 4 in Reggio Emilia, 4 a Modena, 4 in Forlì-Cesena, 3 a Ravenna, 2 in Piacenza, 1 in Parma and 1 in Ferrara.

Everyone can support the activities of the Foundation by becoming members, with donations, and allocating one’s own 5X1000. About:

Elisa Ravaglia