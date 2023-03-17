Brasília/Rio de Janeiro et al. On March 14, on the fifth anniversary of the political assassination attempt on black councilwoman Marielle Franco, social movements thought.

In the big cities, Franco became an icon of equality with discussion forums, an exhibition in Brasília and music events honored. In her hometown of Rio de Janeiro is in front of the Museo de Arte an eleven meter high metal sculpture by the artist Paulo Nazareth with her likeness set up become.

When she spoke of herself, Marielle Franco often and proudly described herself as a “black woman, mother and child of the favela”, reported the newspaper Carta Capital. She stood up for the rights of minorities and oppressed groups. “Marielle has represented a society that does not continue to repeat the logic of machismo, patriarchy, LGBT phobia and structural racism,” explained Mônica Benício, Franco’s longtime partner and widow. Her election as city councilor in Rio in 2016 was “society’s response to a collective desire,” said Benício.

For the anniversary of the murder said Justice Minister Flávio Dino of the Workers’ Party (PT), Franco was killed twice: “Marielle was murdered and the next day politicians and state authorities, including the judiciary, set about killing her again”. That’s how it is to this day.

The government of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is now making efforts to clarify the motive and identify those who commissioned the assassination. The federal police are leading the investigation. A task force was set up in February to make progress in investigating the case.

“We are doing our utmost to help solve this crime,” the Attorney General tweeted. According to Dino, this is “a matter of honor” for the government of Lula.

“I’m not free as long as a woman is a prisoner. Even if her chains are different from mine,” Franco said 30 minutes before she was murdered in downtown Rio de Janeiro. She borrowed the quote from the American activist Audre Lorde, who campaigns for women’s rights and the rights of black and gay people.

Franco was returning from a speech at the “Young Black Women Are Changing Structures” event that night when the 38-year-old Socialism and Freedom Party (PSOL) politician and her chauffeur, Anderson Gomes, were shot 13 times in the car.

Marielle Franco’s mother hopes that her daughter’s murder will be completely solved. Franco’s family members and parts of the population have repeatedly protested against the sluggish police investigation under Jair Bolsonaro’s government. Social movements again this week called for the investigation of this “crime without an answer”.

President Lula da Silva has suggestedto designate March 14 as the national Marielle Franco Memorial Day – a day when society could be further sensitized to curbing political violence, gender injustice and racism.

Two ex-police officers have been jailed as direct perpetrators since 2019, Ronnie Lessa and Élcio de Queiroz. Lessa is accused of having fired the shots at the car, Queiroz is said to have driven the crime car. Both ex-police officers are close to the militias, paramilitary groups in Rio de Janeiro. Lessa lived with his family in the same residential complex as ex-President Jair Bolsonaro in Rio’s posh district of Barra da Tijuca (america21 reported).

During Bolsonaro’s tenure, police investigations into the Franco murder case have become more difficult. In four years, five detectives were pulled off the case. The customer has not yet been identified.