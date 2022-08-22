August 22, 2022 5:44 pm

It is one of the events, if not the event, of this new film season. Crimes of the futurethe new feature by almost 80-year-old David Cronenberg, already presented in competition at Cannes, arrives on over two hundred screens preceded by a review dedicated to him (David Cronenberg: the new meat) in some cities such as Rome, Milan and Turin which is selling out every day and at every hour despite everything being screened in the original version with subtitles. The hope is that the review will also arrive elsewhere and that some of the most requested titles can still be re-proposed where they have already been screened. And that, above all, brings luck to the film. This is all the more true if we look at the fact that at the beginning of last season Lucky Red had brought to the hall several titles expressing a great auteur cinema, if not masterpieces, such as The card collector by veteran Paul Schrader (produced by his friend Martin Scorsese), The hole by Michelangelo Frammartino (awarded in Venice), To Chiara by Jonas Carpignano (who closed his Roma trilogy) and the extraordinary The power of the dog by Jane Campion, to mention only those released close to the Venice Film Festival. Not everyone, due to the pandemic, has reaped what they could have done in normal times, even if the film by Campion, a Netflix production, was later shown quite often in theaters. Therefore, the advice is to keep an eye on the programming of the theaters: it is not excluded that they may re-propose them again as well as the theaters of the normal auteur circuit are re-proposing great classics of cinema restored or in their full version, such as Elephant man by David Lynch o Apocalyse now by Francis Ford Coppola, thus continuing the policy begun last season. And other important titles are announced in the Lucky Red list – from Roberto De Paolis who will open the Orizzonti section in Venice with Princess up to the Dardenne, passing through Lukas Dhont or Hirokazu Kore’eda – as well as Academy Two, Teodora Film, Bim, Tucker Film, Movies Inspired and all the other distribution companies, often smaller but no less meritorious. See also Is Lu Hao Hu Chunhua's secret agent?The Central Guard Bureau passes inside information | Lu Hao | Hu Chunhua | Central Guard Bureau | Xi Jinping | Wang Shaojun |





Therefore Crimes of the future it is a bit like the necessary “door”, here understood in a Cronenbergian sense, to return to seeing on the big screen works that are not born serials and that, contrary to the series, as we have already written from the Il Cinema rediscovered festival, transcend the screenplay through the director himself. And it is a perfectly fitting example for Cronenberg. For how many filmmakers, in fact, can the surname be used as an adjective, as is done in painting? Fellini, Rossellini, Godard, Lynch come to mind. The importance of his “absurd universe”, to quote the title of a famous novel by Frederic Brown, is demonstrated by the fact that unfortunately it is less and less absurd than reality itself. Crimes of the future it is a bit of a sum of a large part of his cinematography marked by the representation of the advent of the “new flesh”, as the exemplary title of the show states. A great synthesis, but not only. Few films speak to us as deeply as this about our society, and in fact here it is explicitly said of how the mutation of the flesh is a political question. Emblem of an end of civilization that we wrote about from Cannes, Cronenberg’s new film is enveloping, hypnotic and dense until the end, an end that perhaps coincides with the (new) death. And we underline the “maybe”: the concept of the future, in the film, is very criminal, so much so that for the first time the filmmaker opens with the death of a child and around it he makes the whole story revolve, which after all is also a crime story visionary. In an interview with Cahiers du Cinéma it was pointed out as already in the previous one Maps to the stars (2014) childhood and death were linked, and the director explained that this “is the very essence of the film. The death of this child comes back regularly and even marks its conclusion. Talking about the future means talking about children. It is the engine of the film ”.

A new cinema

In Crimes of the futureViggo Mortensen is the visual artist Saul Tenser, author of artistic performances of body art extreme. He is assisted, accompanied and loved in a very particular way by Caprice (Léa Seydoux), a sweet woman, at times almost suave, in a world that appears happily neo-medieval, made of darkness and dark ravines but also beautifully photographed: as were a new cinema. In an environment in perennial decline and a lover of the inhuman as a natural fact, the presence of Seydoux is fundamental, confirming himself as a new great face of international cinema. His surname has the word sweetness inside, and wraps the film with something deeply human understood in the ancient sense (at least with respect to the theme of the film). The actress seems aware of it: according to Cronenberg it was she who preferred this part to that of security officer Timlin (Kristen Stewart) who was assigned to her. Saul Tensen is one of those few characters that we could define as human, at least according to our current canons. At the same time, he seems to be an old-fashioned artist of contemporary art, therefore authentic, with something new, or presumed to be so, because he is in any case attracted to him. A man on the border, pierced on the threshold, on the door that, as in many other Cronenberg films, is more than ever in his body: one of those cracks where the sexual appeal and the possibly fatal wound seem to be the same. But his husky, hollow voice seems to express an ancient pain. As thin and tortured as the true artist, his metaphorical image expresses something of the early punks. When from being dirty, desperate and violent, they were an expression of the most marginalized proletariat, before with the eighties they were emptied of their meaning and became pure aesthetics. Saul moves along this boundary between the empty artist and the full artist. Also because here a new element intervenes in Cronenberg’s cinema: the tattoo. “The tattoo takes on the figure, the shape of the organ itself,” says the protagonist. “In a way it dominates it, gives it another shape. It is not only parasitic, although in part it is, if we will. It seems to take away meaning from the organ. And make the process linked to meaning your own “. It is almost a theoretical exegesis of the film and perhaps of the director’s entire cinematography.

