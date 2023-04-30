Criminal gangs cause terror in Haiti

the escalation of violence that lives Haiti has been intensified in recent weeks, in which massacres at the hands of armed gangs in their fight for control of the territory take place, a situation that is analyzed this Wednesday in the UN Security Council.

The new UN envoy for Haiti, the Ecuadorian Maria Elizabeth Salvador, reiterated the proposal to send an international force to support the Haitian National Police (PNH) in the fight against armed gangs, an intervention proposed since October 2022 without materializing as there is no country willing to lead it.

The debate in the Security Council takes place after several days of intense violence that have left dozens of muertos among civilians, members of various gangs and members of the Police.

Between April 14 and 19, at least 70 people were killed and 40 injured in clashes between rival gangs in Cité Soleil, Port-au-Prince’s largest shantytown, according to data from the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs. in Haiti (Ocha).

On Monday the 24th, fourteen presumed members of these groups were lynched by a crowd in Canapé-Vert, an upper area of ​​the capital, after the Police intercepted the public bus in which they were traveling carrying weapons and ammunition.

Several videos circulating on social media show a mob pouring gasoline over the bodies of the lynched men, some of them still alive, while others try to light tires on them.

The same day, Haitian National Police confirmed the death of Carlo Petit Homme, alias Ti Makak, head of a powerful gang that controlled the area of Laboule 12 and Thomassinan area with a wealthy population located in the upper area of ​​Port-au-Prince where the Police carried out an extensive operation.

Ordinary citizens, politicians, journalists, and agents of the National Police are targeted by the gangs, which in recent months have murdered at least twelve members of the institution, three of them on April 9.

Almost the entire metropolitan area of ​​Port-au-Prince is under the control of armed gangs, which in one year have grown from 200 to 300, committing abuses day and night that range from robberies to massacres, through kidnappings and rapes of women and girls, many of them in herds.

More than 400 people have died in the last 6 months in Haiti in armed attacks against the population, which have intensified since the beginning of 2023, particularly in the West and Artibonite departments, according to a report published last Monday by the National Network Defense of Human Rights (RNDDH).

The situation of extreme crisis led the Haitian Prime Minister, Ariel Henry, to request in October of last year the dispatch of a foreign force, a request that has yet to be answered concretely, which the Dominican Republic, Haiti’s neighbor, has demanded on several occasions before the UN Security Council.

Once again, the Dominican Foreign Minister, Roberto Álvarez, will reiterate today before this forum “the country’s position on the alarming levels of insecurity that affect the Haitian population and that threaten the national security of the Dominican Republic,” according to a statement from her department.