Home » Criminal gangs cause terror in Haiti
News

Criminal gangs cause terror in Haiti

by admin
Criminal gangs cause terror in Haiti

the escalation of violence that lives Haiti has been intensified in recent weeks, in which massacres at the hands of armed gangs in their fight for control of the territory take place, a situation that is analyzed this Wednesday in the UN Security Council.

The new UN envoy for Haiti, the Ecuadorian Maria Elizabeth Salvador, reiterated the proposal to send an international force to support the Haitian National Police (PNH) in the fight against armed gangs, an intervention proposed since October 2022 without materializing as there is no country willing to lead it.

The debate in the Security Council takes place after several days of intense violence that have left dozens of muertos among civilians, members of various gangs and members of the Police.

Between April 14 and 19, at least 70 people were killed and 40 injured in clashes between rival gangs in Cité Soleil, Port-au-Prince’s largest shantytown, according to data from the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs. in Haiti (Ocha).

On Monday the 24th, fourteen presumed members of these groups were lynched by a crowd in Canapé-Vert, an upper area of ​​the capital, after the Police intercepted the public bus in which they were traveling carrying weapons and ammunition.

Several videos circulating on social media show a mob pouring gasoline over the bodies of the lynched men, some of them still alive, while others try to light tires on them.

The same day, Haitian National Police confirmed the death of Carlo Petit Homme, alias Ti Makak, head of a powerful gang that controlled the area of Laboule 12 and Thomassinan area with a wealthy population located in the upper area of ​​Port-au-Prince where the Police carried out an extensive operation.

See also  Candidates in the department seek to register for signatures

Ordinary citizens, politicians, journalists, and agents of the National Police are targeted by the gangs, which in recent months have murdered at least twelve members of the institution, three of them on April 9.

Almost the entire metropolitan area of ​​Port-au-Prince is under the control of armed gangs, which in one year have grown from 200 to 300, committing abuses day and night that range from robberies to massacres, through kidnappings and rapes of women and girls, many of them in herds.

More than 400 people have died in the last 6 months in Haiti in armed attacks against the population, which have intensified since the beginning of 2023, particularly in the West and Artibonite departments, according to a report published last Monday by the National Network Defense of Human Rights (RNDDH).

The situation of extreme crisis led the Haitian Prime Minister, Ariel Henry, to request in October of last year the dispatch of a foreign force, a request that has yet to be answered concretely, which the Dominican Republic, Haiti’s neighbor, has demanded on several occasions before the UN Security Council.

Once again, the Dominican Foreign Minister, Roberto Álvarez, will reiterate today before this forum “the country’s position on the alarming levels of insecurity that affect the Haitian population and that threaten the national security of the Dominican Republic,” according to a statement from her department.

You may also like

The Istanbul Convention and chaos in reforms. President...

Young motorcycle taxi driver died when his vehicle...

Juventus: Calvo, Allegri’s confirmation is not in question...

Bucaramanga: officials are being investigated for anomalies in...

Chinese troops complete evacuation mission of Chinese personnel...

Wolf eats deer near hotel, viral video on...

US warns Beijing against “provocations” in disputed South...

Great celebration this Monday, May Day, at the...

A customized label for the Lagrein 2020 of...

Two days left to present the Income statement

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy