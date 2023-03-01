Home News Criminal group retained a farm owner in Maní and stole several heads of cattle – news
News

Criminal group retained a farm owner in Maní and stole several heads of cattle – news

by admin
Criminal group retained a farm owner in Maní and stole several heads of cattle – news

The result of the analysis carried out by the Casanare Chamber of Commerce for the creation of a Health Cluster was presented in Yopal.

Constanza Vega Departmental Health Secretary, reported that it is a job that they have been doing for 6 months with more than 400 health providers, EPS, IPS and the private and public network, which could join unions and improve the demand for services, seeking an organized growth that responds not only to Casanare, but also to the neighboring departments.

At this time the sector is being affected by the lack of specialists and the few beds for specialized medicine, added to this, the high infant and perinatal mortality rates do not allow services to grow. On the other hand, the department demonstrated that it is strong in odontology and optometry services, there are already known cases of foreigners who come to Yopal only to receive said services.

On March 14, 15 and 16 there will be round tables, divided into primary health care; where it will be analyzed how to get the services to the home of the users, how to grow in the offer of second level services and how to reach the last level of specialist services. After the development of the tables, a document will be drawn up that will have the rules of the game to organize the sector.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

See also  Rave party in Valentano: missing boy found dead

You may also like

Closure of beaches and rivers in Santa Marta...

Zhang Qingwei made a speech at the 14th...

Zagaria hideout demolition: 600 cubic meters of waste...

Taxi driver charged $800,000 to tourists for a...

At least 36 dead, dozens injured after two...

Chaos continues in the country due to the...

A car in Liaoning was rear-end crushed by...

The Woolmark Company and Goodwool launch the first...

‘Forbidden Zone’, series starring young victims of violence

Who could keep Rossi company in a prestigious...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy