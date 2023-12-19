Criminal Lao Rongzhi was executed in accordance with the law – Xinhuanet

On December 18, 2023, Lao Rongzhi was executed in compliance with the law for his crimes of intentional homicide, robbery, and kidnapping. The Supreme People’s Court approved the death sentence for Lao Rongzhi after a review of his case. The Nanchang Intermediate People’s Court carried out the execution in accordance with an order issued by the Supreme People’s Court, with the Nanchang Municipal People’s Procuratorate supervising the process.

Before the execution, Lao Rongzhi was allowed to meet with his close relatives. The Nanchang Intermediate People’s Court ensured that all procedures were conducted in compliance with the law, providing a fair and just process for the convicted individual.

This execution showcases the commitment to upholding the rule of law in China and ensuring that individuals convicted of serious crimes are held accountable for their actions. The thorough and transparent review process, along with the involvement of relevant judicial authorities, reinforces the country’s dedication to justice and the enforcement of the law.

The execution of Lao Rongzhi serves as a reminder of the consequences for engaging in criminal activities and the importance of adhering to the laws and regulations in place. It also underscores the efforts made by the Chinese judicial system to maintain law and order and ensure the safety and security of its citizens.

