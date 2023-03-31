INTERNATIONAL (SENAD Report) After a two-year investigation, 534 judicial measures are developed, including arrest warrants, search and arrest warrants in Brazil, Paraguay and the United Arab Emirates, as well as blocking of accounts and seizure of assets. The operation also had the support of EUROPOL and the Brazilian Federal Revenue.

Operational actions were focused on Asunción, Paraguay; Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Catarina, Paraná, Amazonas and Rondônia in Brazil and also in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. It is estimated that during the investigation period, the organization completed transactions of more than 700 million dollars.

Origin of the investigation

It began in March 2021, following a seizure of 316 kilos of cocaine that occurred in Hamburg, Germany. From there, the supplier of Paraguayan nationality was identified, who acquired cocaine produced in Bolivia and other countries and entered Brazil through Ponta Porã. The drugs were then transported in trucks to Santa Catarina and Río Grande do Sul, where the loads were stored in the criminal organization’s companies near the ports of Río Grande and Itajaí.

From then on, the loads were contaminated in legal shipments with the complicity of logistics managers to be sent to the European continent. Since the arrival in the old continent, a citizen of Albanian origin was responsible for the distribution of various countries in the region.

Important catch in Paraguay

SENAD captures a crazy boss of drug trafficking and money laundering

This is *Rodrigo Alvarenga Paredes*, a 36-year-old Paraguayan, considered a major drug trafficker and money launderer from drug trafficking, based on an ongoing investigation coordinated between SENAD and the Federal Police of Brazil. The man was arrested as he left a private hangar in Luque and his luxurious residence located in the Los Laures neighborhood of Asunción was later raided in coordination with the prosecutor of the Specialized Unit in the Fight against Organized Crime and interim International Affairs Giovanni Grisetti .

According to investigative data, the detainee would be the leader in Paraguay of a criminal structure that acquires cocaine from countries such as Bolivia, Colombia and Peru to remit the charges to Brazilian territory, through an alliance with organizations from the neighboring country. Likewise, he would be responsible for the laundering of assets from said activity through his active participation in different companies in various fields.

Alvarenga maintained a high profile under the figure of a businessman in the financial and agricultural fields. It has luxurious and high-value properties, as well as a fleet of high-end vehicles. The man was previously linked to an investigation for money laundering by United States justice agencies.

