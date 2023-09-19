Criminal record extracts for work in kindergarten will be mandatory

First state parliament session after the summer break with more than 60 agenda items. The top topics at a glance:

“Terrible condition”

It was only after 9:21 p.m. that the Court of Auditors’ harsh audit report on the environmental department was discussed. Lambert Schönleitner: “The report tragically confirms the criticism from NGOs.” Entire parts of the project applicants were taken over by the authorities. The department was massively understaffed, the procedures were piling up… “You let it slide – a terrible situation,” the Green Party drills into the open wounds of the (formerly) responsible state councilors Jörg Leichtfried, Anton Lang and Ursula Lackner (all SPÖ) . In the future, the following must apply: “The department must be well positioned, the procedures must be comprehensible.”

“Yes, there was a lot to be reformed,” Wolfgang Dolesch (SPÖ) remains gentle. The country has already implemented some recommendations (training on corruption, reorganization of the department) or is in the process of being implemented. 20 new employees were taken on. Postscript: The adoption of parts of the text is also common in other federal states.

Lackner says she took the criticism and allegations seriously from the start. “We used the time.” The department “is fully operational.” Since 2023 it has been working with a new organization, with its own EIA department and with more staff. There was a transfer, disciplinary proceedings, the judiciary is investigating (continues, note).

Ursula Lackner, State Environmental Councilor © LTD/Photo Fischer

Every second person thought about quitting

At 4 p.m. it’s time for the Neos’ “urgent request” to Education Councilor Werner Amon (ÖVP) about child education and care: First, Niko Swatek praises the reduction in the maximum number of children and the approval of the criminal record extract (see below).

However: Styria is still at the bottom when it comes to the compatibility of work and family and the care of children under three. Only 70 of 286 municipalities still meet all the criteria. Added to this is the lack of teachers. Swatek is therefore insisting on a “massive quality and quantity offensive”. According to the AK’s “Children’s Future Index” (from February and March 2023), every second educator wants to change careers.

Amon suggests that he knew trends from the AK survey in advance. The details would have been presented to him personally on July 3rd. The State Council did not disseminate the results, nor did the AK.

Either way: There were recent discussions with the sponsors again. In the new kindergarten year, each group was able to open as planned. In any case, this is an improvement over 2022, says Amin. There are 36,193 places for 34,283 three to five year olds, but of course not always where the need is great.

And: The negotiations about the salary reform are going quite well, according to Amon. He hopes that salaries could rise as early as January 1, 2024. “The salary level in Styria is still underground,” said Werner Murgg (KP), lacking speed. The state government’s “lip service to finally wanting to make improvements doesn’t pay the bill,” he calls for a salary increase.

Regarding the under-threes: Like his predecessors, Amon struggles with the annual daycare statistics because they do not take childminders into account. If that were the case, the country would reach 29.2 percent. “This is calculated from 9,782 available places in daycare centers, age-extended groups, children’s homes and childminders for 33,457 under-three-year-olds.” There would still be 115 crèche groups missing from the 33 percent quota (Barcelona target).

Lead hospital is becoming more expensive

Before the state parliament gives the green light for the updated cost plan for the Liezen lead hospital with the votes of black and red, the opposition repeats its demand for a “Plan B” for health care in the district. Albert Royer (FPÖ), Lambert Schönleitner (Greens) and Robert Reif (Neos) are in favor of expanding the Rottenmann site instead of a “prestige building” (Reif). Schönleitner also criticizes the lack of a range of services and the unresolved question of where the staff should come from. “The lead hospital in Stainach is coming – and it will be able to do more than the previous locations,” says State Councilor Juliane Bogner-Strauß (ÖVP), sticking to her line. Emotional arguments might speak against it, but medical ones would not.

More protection for the little ones

The Greens, FPÖ and Neos are submitting a joint motion for a resolution. They want “suitable supervisors” in children’s education and care facilities to also have to submit an extract from their criminal records before they can work with the children. This ensures that these people are criminally innocent. In addition, ongoing monitoring should record how often such supervisors (who stand in for elementary educators who have failed) are actually used.

Detlev Eisel-Eiselsberg (ÖVP) immediately announced that the coalition would agree to this proposal. State Education Councilor Amon adds: “Monitoring would be necessary in the new law anyway.” Initiator Lara Köck (Greens) is pleased: “The state parliament has decided entirely in the interests of the children and educators.” Niko Swatek (Neos) and Stefan Hermann (FPÖ) also see their parties’ demands before implementation.

Hartberg maternity ward secured

Regarding the questions for the state governors. Mario Kunasek (FPÖ) inquires about the continued existence of the Hartberg maternity ward. Is there a guarantee of receipt? “I will do everything for it,” assures Drexler. According to human judgment, the station is secured in the long term. Closure was always intended as a last resort. “Two doctors have returned, the number of applications is good, the midwives are there, the nursing staff are there.” Lukas Schnitzer (VP) also says: “The company bikes with the necessary specialist personnel in obstetrics are ensured.”

Tariff fluctuations

Lara Köck (Greens) takes up the district heating tariffs. Why was the recent reduction so small?

The prices are set in an official procedure, not only the consumer side but also the producer side must be taken into account, reminds LH Drexler. “Short-term fluctuations cannot be passed on in one direction or the other.” An expert determined the plausibility of the tariffs. In other words: “To ensure the heat supply, including in season 23, purchases were made in autumn 2022 at the then (high, note) prices.”

Piglet breeding

The Greens suspect an official scandal because a huge piglet farm in southern Styria has been operating since 2017 without the necessary EIA inspection. They confronted State Environment Councilor Ursula Lackner about it. The summary of the debate can be found here.

The expansion of the A 9

At the end of August, the state leadership presented the study by the Institute for Roads and Transport, according to which an expansion of the A 9 in the south of Graz and an expansion of public transport in the south are necessary. The Ministry of Infrastructure has removed the former from its priority list. But there is “no alternative and necessary” to the expansion, says Helga Ahrer (SPÖ), introducing the current hour. “The highway goes over,” agrees LH Christopher Drexler. Opposition comes from Sandra Krautwaschl and the Greens.

The summary of the debate can be found here.

The Greens are against the three-lane expansion of the A 9 © Greens

