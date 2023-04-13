Members of the Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) forced the administrative staff of the National Penitentiary Institute (INP) in Támara, Honduras, to withdraw, and the police officers to position themselves outside the compound and deploy in the dormitories, according to a publication. from the newspaper El Heraldo.

Támara was one of the four prisons where there were clashes between gangs on Saturday. The authorities reported one death and at least 12 wounded in the shootings in the prisons, for which the Government announced an intervention to bring order to the prisons.

Administrative personnel entered the detention center on Monday between 8 and 8:30 in the morning and half an hour later they were expelled from their offices. They were formed by the head of human resources, Deputy Commissioner Ordóñez Lagos, by order of the gang members, who threatened them with causing a massacre if they did not follow the instructions.

According to a source consulted by the outlet, the criminals took control of the entire prison for several hours, including the weapons cellar.

“If this prison is not recovered quickly, the members of these criminal groups could seize a huge amount of weapons and start confrontations with the other rival group, there could also be massive escapes and nobody could stop them because the Police even withdrew from the towers. where they kept watch without weapons”, said the source.

The representative of the MS, Delma Ordóñez, stated that the gang members are requesting a redistribution and that the members of other groups be transferred to other prisons.