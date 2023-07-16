Criminals emptied the bank account of a Vallenato journalist: “They made transactions at dawn”

Bank fraud represents the biggest fear for everyone who has a savings or checking account. And it is that cyber thieves are capable of obtaining all kinds of information with just one ‘click’.

In the city of Valledupar, through Twitter, a journalist denounced that she was the victim of theft in her bank account. “They entered my Davivienda portal and vacated my account,” she wrote.

According to the victim, it appears that the crime was committed in the early morning hours. “How is the security of this entity that allows more than five continuous withdrawals from different places?” Questioned the woman.

They got into my portal @Davivienda and they vacated my account. They did everything in the early hours of the morning while I was sleeping. How is the security of this entity that allows more than 5 continuous withdrawals from different places? @FiscaliaCol @PoliciaColombia @SFCsupervisor — Vidiana Bendeck🇨🇴 (@VidianaBendeckR) July 16, 2023

After making the situation public, an Internet user said that his wife experienced a similar situation with the same bank. “They made four withdrawals at dawn, on December 28 while we were in the field and they did not respond (bank); they said she had made them. Davivienda has a big security problem, even though they don’t want to admit it,” he said.

They made 4 withdrawals from my wife at dawn on December 28 while we were in the field and they didn’t answer her, they said she had made them…she closed the account, it was the best…Davivienda has a big security problem even though they They don’t want to admit it. — Miguel (@sanmichelle26) July 16, 2023

For its part, the bank contacted the journalist through the same social network and will be “accompanying her in this situation.”

@VidianaBendeckR Hi Vidiana, I’m Gabriela, I’m accompanying you in this situation. Please send me her ID number and full name by private message. I will help you immediately! – Davivienda Bank (@Davivienda) July 16, 2023

TO DO?

In a case of cyber financial theft, the victim must file a claim with the Financial Superintendency. This authority will be in charge of processing the complaint and determining the degree of responsibility of the bank. In the event that it does not work, the person must take the case to court.

It is important to remember that according to the Supreme Court of Justice, financial institutions cannot evade their duty to provide compensation to their users, only by proving that they acted “diligently” in a case of fraud.

According to the high court, if a person evades security and verification controls, gaining access to a user’s economic resources, the bank involved must answer for the events.

