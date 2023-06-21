Criminals gagged the uncle of the mayor of Becerril and stole his truck

The rancher Bonifacio Machado Cruz, 65, uncle of the mayor of BecerrilRaul Machado, he was gagged by several armed criminals who stole his truck in the rural area of ​​the municipality of La Jagua de Ibirico, Cesar.

The subjects intercepted the rancher shortly after leaving his farm ‘Salsipuedes’ in his truck and in the company of a worker.

“Several armed men held him for several hours, they tied him up, he was practically kidnapped, and they took all his belongings”, stated Raúl Machado, uncle of the rancher and mayor of Becerril.

Among the stolen elements is the production of some cheeses and the white van with SOZ-264 plates. The criminals fled, while Bonifacio Machado and his worker were tied up for several hours in a mounted area.

The two had to help each other to untie to walk to the town of Las Palmitas, where they reported the incident to family members and the authorities.

“My uncle is a hard-working person and has never told us of any inconvenience, but this situation occurs for the second time. Several years ago it was the same and they took another vehicle, the complaints are established. We are concerned about this situation in the department”, added the uncle of the rancher.

The theft was brought to the attention of the National Police, the Sijín and the Army, which have not yet identified the criminals or found the truck. However, the farmer and farmer Bonifacio Machado Cruz is in good health along with your employee.

Machado Cruz is also known in the region for his agricultural activity on his farm located in the village of La Fortuna de La Jagua de Ibirico.

