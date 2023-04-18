Criminals once again attacked the Caño Limón – Coveñas Pipeline in Arauquita

The operator Cenit reported that it activated the Emergency and Contingency Plan (PEC), after a sudden drop in pressure occurred on the afternoon of Friday, April 14, in the Caño Limón – Banadía section due to a new attack attributed to unknown third parties on the infrastructure of the Caño Limón – Coveñas pipeline in the village of San Rafael, rural area of ​​Arauquita.

Also read: Gas deliveries are suspended due to attacks against the Caño Limón-Coveñas Pipeline

Cenit informed the Arauquita Municipal Disaster Risk Management Council about this situation and the actions to be carried out within the framework of the Emergency and Contingency Plan.

The National Army is developing security operations in the area for the entry of technical personnel who will attend the event.

Also read: Outlaws attacked the Caño Limón – Coveñas Pipeline again

The company calls on the community in this sector to refrain from approaching the site of the incident, until the evaluation, repair, cleaning and collection tasks are completed.

Cenit and Ecopetrol rejected these illegal actions and call for an end to these crimes against the infrastructure that put the integrity of people at risk, generate serious consequences for the environment and affect the activities of communities and the oil industry.

Source: Ecopetrol – CENIT

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

