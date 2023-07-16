Home » Criminals threw stones at the driver to steal his car in Valledupar
News

by admin
Through social networks, a citizen denounced that he was the victim of an attack by a motorized subject who tried to rob him. According to the complainant’s version, the man threw a stone at the window of his vehicle.

This is how I was after the attack I suffered going up Carrera 20 at the height of Calle 19A. A motorcyclist was coming driving in the north-south direction and I was going up south-north, and he threw a stone at the panoramic”, he mentioned.

This is not the only modality that criminals have used to steal. In May, the newspaper EL PILON reported the news that criminals were installing cables at the El Obelisco roundabout to make motorcyclists fall and rob drivers.

They steal regardless of what may happen to the integrity of the person, then fleeing through the ditch of Mercabastos”, denounced a user on Twitter at the time.

According to complaints, drivers have also seen markings on the roads, an object that thieves throw away to puncture the tires and then proceed with the robberies.

