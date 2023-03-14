Home News Criminals tried to steal more than $200 million from the Agrarian Bank of Río de Oro, Cesar
Criminals tried to steal more than $200 million from the Agrarian Bank of Río de Oro, Cesar

Criminals tried to steal more than $200 million from the Agrarian Bank of Río de Oro, Cesar

Around 2:00 in the afternoon this Monday, at least 5 armed men entered the headquarters of Banco Agrario in the municipality of Río de Oro, Cesar, and attempted to commit a million-dollar theft of more than $200,000 million.

However, a timely reaction from the National Police with reinforcement from the Army prevented the criminal action, which ended with an exchange of fire with the thieves.

According to the commander of the Police in Cesar, Colonel Luis Exberto León, the police units, in addition to preventing the robbers from robbing the bank vault where the million-dollar sum of money was kept, restored the tranquility of the municipality because due to the Crossing shots with criminals generated panic in the sector.

However, the thieves managed to take 4 million pesos that were in the boxes of the bank.

“We are verifying witnesses to the events to try to identify these people. What they intended to steal was the vault where a large sum of money was insured, we are also reviewing the external and internal security cameras to find the faces of the criminals,” said the officer.

It also maintained that a respective judicial investigation was initiated with the Prosecutor’s Office.

