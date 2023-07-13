Home » Criminals who assaulted people who withdrew money from ATMs are captured
Criminals who assaulted people who withdrew money from ATMs are captured

The Attorney General’s Office (FGR) dismantled a Mara Máquina structure, issuing 45 arrest warrants during the operation carried out this morning.

The total amount of the stolen amounts to $32,201.00.

According to the authorities’ report, these subjects arrived at bank agencies located in different parts of the country, identified the victims, then followed them in vehicles to their homes to assault them. The events occurred between 2019 and 2020.

The prosecutor’s report indicates that two of the victims of this structure were murdered because they resisted the assault.

The detainees will be prosecuted before the corresponding courts for Aggravated Homicide, Aggravated Robbery and Illicit Groups.

