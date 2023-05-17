crippled but cool

As a result of the transfer of the remains of Tomás Carrasquilla to the San Pedro Cemetery Museum in Medellín, the University of Antioquia, through its Faculty of Medicine, commissioned the coordinator of the Osteological and Forensic Anthropology laboratory to carry out, for 5 months, a detailed study of the skeleton of the brilliant Antioquian writer, revived as reading these days in almost all schools and colleges in Antioquia.

Dr. Timisay Monsalve did it with dazzling perfection, since what she put together was an osteobiography using the method that combines the investigation of the literary work, letters, testimonies and journalistic archives with the analysis of the skeleton.

Carrasquilla is seen in most of the photos of his maturity sitting in a rocking chair covered with a blanket and at his side or behind a pair of crutches. Don Tomas was crippled. He had fallen from a horse in Parque Bolívar in 1927 and that caused his right leg to be severed.

As a young man he had suffered another trauma and his left arm had been affected. He wrote his brilliant and sometimes mammoth works all by hand and the bones of his right wrist wore out until the carpal hampered him that he had to stop writing by hand and began to dictate the novels that someone copied from him. This is how his maximum work LA MARQUESA DE YOLOMBÓ was written and published in 1930.

The pain that he must have suffered throughout his life due to the damage to his skeleton left such a deep mark that Dr. Timisay highlighted it as permanent osteoarthritis in her study.

They say that despite everything, he did not lose his jocularity or his joy, nor did he stop drinking his half a bottle of brandy a day and smoking up to 70 cigarettes every day.

He died on December 19, 1940, at the age of 82 and left us a legacy that is increasingly valued, increasingly honored and, especially, increasingly read. He was a cool cripple. Honor and glory forever.

Comments