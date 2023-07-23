Crippling Floods Inundate Shanghai, Turning Streets into Rivers

Rare Rainstorm Causes Severe Flooding in Shanghai Urban Area

July 21, 2023 – Shanghai experienced an uncommon rainstorm last evening, resulting in widespread flooding in many areas. The situation was so severe that residents resorted to watching the sea as the streets transformed into rivers, resembling boat-filled waterways. Even the Shanghai Convention and Exhibition Center was submerged.

According to reports from the official media outlet, CCP, the downtown area of Shanghai was hit by heavy rain during the evening rush hour on July 21. As a result, the city issued several warnings, including yellow warnings for rainstorms and thunderstorms, blue warnings for strong winds, and yellow warnings for thunderstorms. Additionally, districts such as Pudong and Songjiang issued orange warning signals for rainstorms. In response, the Shanghai Municipal Flood Control Headquarters activated the city’s flood control and typhoon prevention level III response action.

Data showed that Xinhong Street in Minhang received the highest recorded rainfall, measuring 178.7 mm, between 12:00 and 19:30 on the 21st. Furthermore, Dinghai Road Street in the central urban area experienced the highest one-hour rainfall with 125.4 mm.

The severity of the flooding was exemplified through a video shared by a netizen, which depicted the Shanghai Convention and Exhibition Center immersed in over a foot of water. This happened during the Bilibili large-scale comic exhibition.

Shanghai residents took to the internet to share their harrowing experiences of driving in the flooded streets. One netizen recounted their journey: “Tonight, there was a sudden heavy rain in the sea, and many sections of the road were flooded. I went home and encountered several sections with deep water. When I arrived home, I was astounded to find that my front license plate was missing. I’m not sure if there is a website to report ‘lost license plates.’ When I spoke to the community security, I was the third person to lose their license plate today.”

The excessive rainfall led to widespread flooding, causing streets in many parts of the urban area to become rivers. A car recorder captured the daunting struggles of drivers, highlighting how the conditions resembled sailing rather than ordinary driving.

