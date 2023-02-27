Home News Crisis area of ​​Marcianise, the help desk opens
Crisis area of ​​Marcianise, the help desk opens

Allocated up to 17.6 million euros to support investment programs for the industrial development of the area

at ore 12.00 tomorrow, February 21, opens the door for the selection of entrepreneurial initiatives in the complex industrial crisis area of ​​Marcianise (Caserta), according to the legislation on the aid system of Law 181/89, which aims to simplify and accelerate the procedures in favor of companies that request concessions to carry out investment programs in areas of industrial crisis, both complex and non-complex. Invitalia is the entity implementing the measure.

The Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy – Mimit makes available 15.4 million euros to support investment programs for the industrial development of the area. The resources may be increased up to a maximum of 17.6 million euros based on the outcome of the ongoing evaluations of the projects presented in the first notice.

The grant applications can be presented until the available resources are exhausted.

The initiative is part of the interventions envisaged by the Program Agreement of 21 December 2017 signed by the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy, the Campania Region and Invitalia and extended to 21 December 2024 with the aim of relaunching entrepreneurial activities and to support employment in the territories of Campania recognized as areas of non-complex industrial crisis.

