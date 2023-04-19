Crisis in Europe’s Strawberry Garden | Economy | DW

It’s a disaster with promise: Spain’s world-famous Doñana National Park, one of the largest wetlands in Europe, is in danger of drying up. Especially the large strawberry farms, on which the red fruits grow for Europe’s consumers, are draining this natural paradise in southern Spain, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, with their thirst.

But instead of protecting Doñana Park and taking action against hundreds of strawberry farmers who pump groundwater onto their fields without permission, the conservative Andalusian regional government now wants to legalize illegal cultivation. The EU Commission, international environmental organizations and Spain’s progressive state government speak of a scandal.

“The situation is critical,” says Eloy Revilla. The 51-year-old is the head of the biological research station in the national park and the best expert on this endangered kingdom of nature. A 1200 square kilometer habitat that is home to wild horses, imperial eagles, lynx, turtles and millions of migratory birds.

Habitat of many animal species: Here pink flamingos in Doñana National Park

A symbol of death

Arm outstretched, Revilla points to a yellow-brown steppe surrounded by pine trees. This used to be a lagoon, he says. A lake where thousands of flamingos fished for crabs, snails and insect larvae in the shallow water. Today this lagoon is only a dried up mud desert due to the falling water table. She has become the symbol of the death of Doñana Park. A good 60 percent of all lagoons, which are the heart of the species-rich life in the national park, have already dried up, says Revilla. With the lagoons disappear many of those endangered creatures that had one of their last retreats in this unique nature reserve.

Huge plantations stretch over more than 100 square kilometers in the north and west of the park. Most of the strawberries that flood the supermarkets in Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Luxembourg in the spring are grown there under plastic roofs. The red fruit business – mainly strawberries, but also raspberries – is, together with tourism, the most important economic sector in the southern Spanish province of Huelva.

Harvester from Morocco harvesting strawberries in Palos de la Frontera near Huelva

For decades, the number of strawberry farms in the Doñana Park catchment area has been growing. Because the hunger of Europeans for strawberries was increasing. The Spanish fruits are usually cheaper than those berries grown in northern and central European countries. Spanish politicians from all parties were happy about the boom and generously ignored the farmers’ massive theft of water.

Difficult fight against water raiders

But since the European Court of Justice condemned Spain in 2021 for overexploitation and insufficient protective measures for Doñana, the pressure has increased: The national water protection authority began inspections to track the water robbers. The environmental police moved in and sealed hundreds of illegal wells with excavators and cement. Not always with success: some farmers immediately tapped into the underground groundwater reservoirs elsewhere.

More than 20 European retail chains, including many of the large supermarket operators in German-speaking countries, joined an appeal by the nature conservation association WWF. It appeals to Spanish politicians and farmers to guarantee the sustainability of cultivation so as not to jeopardize the reputation of this most important European strawberry orchard. A water war is also raging within agriculture. This is between farmers who have legal water rights and those who illegally irrigate their fields with groundwater. There are reports in the industry of threats against those farmers who are committed to sustainable strawberry farming and want to take action against the black sheep.

Climate change exacerbates the problem

The lack of water, which is exacerbated by global climate change, is now not only drying up the national park, but also more and more strawberry fields. This year’s harvest will probably be 30 percent lower than last year, said the regional farmers’ association Freshuelva. The water shortage means that even honest strawberry farmers are having to shut down more and more plantations for lack of sufficient irrigation.

But none of this seems to bother the conservative Andalusian provincial prince, Juanma Moreno. He is fueling the water war with his plan to legalize nearly 600 illegal growers. He has nothing to do with the lack of water, says Moreno. Spain’s Social Democratic Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez is solely to blame. Because the national government is not investing enough in the region and does not supply Doñana, like the strawberry farmers, with enough water. Sánchez responded with a clear message: Spain’s national government will stop Moreno’s strawberry plan with any means available.