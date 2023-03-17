Home News Crisis in the gastronomic sector of Cali
News

Crisis in the gastronomic sector of Cali

by admin
Crisis in the gastronomic sector of Cali

The pandemic hit various commercial sectors in Cali. One of the most affected, undoubtedly, was the gastronomy sector.

Given this situation, Acodres Pacífico delivered figures that show that, since 2019; The behavior of the gastronomic market has not been able to recover since the year of Covid – 19.

Of the 7,800 establishments registered with the Chamber of Commerce; approximately 3,283 ended up bankrupt due to the pandemic.

“There has been a significant impact. This quarter should show positive effects, however, we have faced several situations such as the La Niña phenomenon, the closure of the Pan-American Highway in Rosas, Cauca, the growth in the price of gasoline, which are reflected in the price of the menus, especially, the executive,” said the president of Acodres Pacífico, Branny Prado.

“The national government must look for a way out that will help us solve the temporary crisis that exists and that will allow us to find a balance point for the entrepreneur and for the final consumer,” he added.

Comments

See also  Ex Ilva, worker died in the collapse of a crane at sea: ArcelorMittal and 7 people sent to trial

You may also like

Xi Jinping’s March 20 visit to Russia and...

Designer, the works of the Museum of the...

Imran Khan’s convoy reached Lahore High Court

Drummond opened a new job opening with a...

Football: Palladino, the offside rule can be changed...

Bangladesh vs Ireland ODI series starts tomorrow

Europa League: the draw for the quarterfinals –...

Catholic Church continues day of confessions on the...

Political control for the Vías del Samán project

The Chemical Brothers on track with an unreleased...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy