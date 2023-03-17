The pandemic hit various commercial sectors in Cali. One of the most affected, undoubtedly, was the gastronomy sector.

Given this situation, Acodres Pacífico delivered figures that show that, since 2019; The behavior of the gastronomic market has not been able to recover since the year of Covid – 19.

Of the 7,800 establishments registered with the Chamber of Commerce; approximately 3,283 ended up bankrupt due to the pandemic.

“There has been a significant impact. This quarter should show positive effects, however, we have faced several situations such as the La Niña phenomenon, the closure of the Pan-American Highway in Rosas, Cauca, the growth in the price of gasoline, which are reflected in the price of the menus, especially, the executive,” said the president of Acodres Pacífico, Branny Prado.

“The national government must look for a way out that will help us solve the temporary crisis that exists and that will allow us to find a balance point for the entrepreneur and for the final consumer,” he added.

