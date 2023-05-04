Crisis in tourism in Chocó due to increases in tickets and fuel

The disproportionate and continuous increases in air tickets and fuel are creating a serious crisis in the Chocó tourism sector. The economic and social effects are already expressed in places like Nuquí, Bahía Solano, Acandí and Capurganá.

The national government has not responded to the calls of some Chocoano leaders.

The whale season in the Chocó Pacific is approaching, but the fear of tourism entrepreneurs is growing for factors that could prevent the arrival of visitors.

Carlos Castillo, manager of the Selvazul Agency, spoke in Sigue La W about this situation: “We are very concerned about the high costs of air tickets and fuel (…) This is hitting us very hard and on the part of the State there is no actions, we are not news,” he said.

“What was seen to happen with some important destinations in the country due to concerns about tourism, is a daily occurrence in the department of Chocó. We are helpless with skyrocketing costs, which make us lose competitiveness. It is even cheaper to go to destinations like Miami than to Chocó, ”he added.

For her part, Astrid Sánchez Montes de Oca, representative to the Chamber for Chocó, referred to the meeting with the Ministry of Transport and the tourism sector, noting that “in this meeting it was not possible to advance, we made some requests so that they They would help with the ticket price, but the minister and the director of Aerocivil told us that this was not possible”.

“We as parliamentarians and civil society signed a document in which we asked President Gustavo Petro to receive us and to declare Juradó, Nuquí, Bahía Solano, among others, a special tourist zone, just as they did in San Andrés.”

Similarly, he pointed out that these requests are important so that they can be competitive with other attractive municipalities in the tourism sector. However, President Petro has not responded to them.