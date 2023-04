“It’s been about existence for a long time”: With these drastic words, Micha Matzer raises the alarm. His parents Ushij and Rupert opened Austria’s first organic shop in Graz in 1979. Today Matzer runs two businesses in Graz (Bioladen Matzer, Korn Waage), he is also a board member and co-owner of the Bio-Sphere cooperative with branches in Gleisdorf and Hartberg.