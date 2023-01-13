Listen to the audio version of the article

Almost half of the state aid disbursed by EU member countries to help their businesses and citizens deal with the crisis caused by the war in Ukraine was disbursed by Germany alone. This is the picture that emerges from the data provided by the spokeswoman for the European Commission for CompetitionArianna Podesta.

Brussels decisions

About 170 decisions were made to approve national measures notified by the 27 Member States in line with the conditions set out in the Temporary Crisis Framework geopolitical crisis. This is around 540 billion, distributed as follows: 49.43% was disbursed by Germany, 29.92% by France, 4.73% by Italy, 4.5% by Denmark, 3.2% by % from Finland and 1.8% from Spain. These are estimates, the spokeswoman specified, and it should be remembered that these are not only direct transfers, but also loans and guarantees, which have different effects.

Disparities between countries

In late December 2022, in the context of Russia’s war against Ukraine, the European Commission approved a €49 billion German scheme to support the economy. A measure open to companies of all sectors and of all sizes that are final consumers of electricity, natural gas and heat produced with natural gas and electricity.

The data provided by the Commission highlight the fact that, faced with the energy crisis and in the absence of adequately sized common instruments, the countries with the strongest budgets can afford to support their economies much more effectively than the countries that have less healthy public finances. Which implies a competitive advantage for the companies of the former, compared to the companies of the latter.

Meloni: a different vision is needed

But the real question is that of an Old Continent that is once again competitive on the global market. The Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni spoke of the need for a “change of pace” on the issue of state aid in the press conference at the end of the year: “We find ourselves in a Europe in which we no longer govern anything, while around us the others are organized”. The reference is toInflation reduction act (Ira) of the United States which, the premier had underlined, “risks producing a lack of competitiveness for our companies”.