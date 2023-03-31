The cessation of operations of the airline has caused chaos at different airports in the country. Recently the cancellation of flights by Ultra Air affected the El Dorado airport, in the city of Bogota, where users congested the same with long lines and uncertainty. The same thing also happened on the island of San Andrés.

The Superintendence of Transportation of Colombia adopted this Thursday prevention and surveillance measures so that the low-cost airline Ultra Air meets its obligations to passengers and creditors because the company has “low liquidity”.

This was reported by that Colombian authority in a statement in which it explained that it issued “administrative measure to the company Ultra Air SAS due to the fact that the airline presents low liquidity, which makes it difficult to commit to short-term obligations, generating a risk of default with its creditors”.

What happened in San Andres?

A pitched battle broke out at the Gustavo Rojas Pinilla airport on the island in question. The passengers affected by the bankruptcy of Ultra Air decided to attack the logistics team and operator of the place after not being able to leave there. Being stranded generated the rage of users who decided to block the entrances to the air terminal.

In the midst of the altercations, several members of the airport security force intervened in the riots to try to control the situation, however, all this did was further inflame the spirits as the passengers responded violently against the guards. Pushing, hitting and insults took over the atmosphere.