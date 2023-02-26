Home News Cristian de la Luna presents ‘What will happen?’
Throughout each of the songs that make up ‘What will happen?’Cristian takes us on a walk through childhood memories, personal healing, full love, peace and joy of the present.

The album is a frank invitation to reconcile with those emotions that we were forced to bury, especially nostalgia and hope. The magic of ‘What will happen?’ it is that it soaks us in them through those sounds that we recognize as truly Latin: a rhythmic journey that places us in that danceable and at the same time reflective mood.

Watch the ‘Start Over’ video clip:

