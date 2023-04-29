Cristian Montenegro got upset with a security guard who charged a ticket for his partner

For the people of Bogotá, there are always cases of people who have various behaviors that throughout the history of the capital have had great relevance, due to their strangeness and curiosity. In case of Cristian Montenegro is no stranger to this, because this time he had an altercation in transmilenio for your partner.

One of the users who was at the entrance of one of the stations of the public transport system of the city, recorded the moment in which a guard began to claim him because his partner did not pay the ticket, to which several people joined to mention several things about it.

In this case, one of the complaints from one of the citizens who passed through the site was “Is she a doll now?”which was joined by some users on social networks, due to this situation, which ended with several comments between Montenegro and the guard who was at the station.

Before the start of the discussion, the gaze of the users of transmilenio It was evident, due to the great scandal that broke out at that station, thanks to the comments that were made throughout the discussion between the guard and Cristian Montenegro, who did not hide his annoyance at what happened. Despite the fact that he is acted, many considered him to be real.

Here is the video in which Cristian Montenegro is seen arguing: