Cristian Montenegro, the man from Bogotá who became famous on social networks for having a family made up of rag dolls, is charging for interviews. SoHo magazine confirmed that the young man already has a manager and that he is getting paid to talk about his life story.

A reporter from the magazine approached Montenegro on the street and asked for an interview. However, the man from Bogotá told him to speak directly with his manager, who explained that the cost for an interview is 500,000 pesos.

Cristian Montenegro has gone viral in recent months for sharing videos in which he shows in detail the moments he spends with his rag wife, Natalia. He even recently documented the birth of his third rag child.

Montenegro’s doll is as tall as a real person, and he is in charge of dressing her, making her up and taking her everywhere with him.

The truth is that due to how viral Montenegro has become, many content creators and media outlets have wanted to document his life. Now to do so, they must pay and schedule an appointment with the representative of Bogota.

Cristian’s peculiar story has generated great interest on social networks and has divided opinions between those who criticize him and those who support him.