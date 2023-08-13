On Friday, July 30, 1993, 30 years ago, the most charismatic and renowned regional leader of his generation was assassinated in his native Curumaní. He is a benchmark for coherence in the political struggle.

The milestones that cross the life of the peoples are regularly defined by events that survive in the memory and define passages of emotions of several generations; The dimension of violence, as the midwife of our luck, makes the assassination of Cristian Moreno Pallares a turning point in the recent political history of the regions of the department of Cesar.

It was the passion for his land and the congenital vocation for politics, the reason for appearing early in the electoral battles when he was still studying engineering at the INNCA university in Bogotá; Without hesitation, at the beginning of the 70s he joined the team of Jota Emilio Valderrama, Tigrillo Noriega and other well-known leaders of the so-called conservative progressivism of the time. He was elected deputy for the department with Alfonso Campo Soto, and since then, due to his spontaneous empathy and attitude to make friends, he connected with singular confidence in circles of high and lowly families in the towns of the department that he used to visit with frequency.

The Nobel experience of his disagreements with the political class in Valledupar inspired him to build his own political commitment: the Regional Integration Movement -MIR- organizational expression that incubated a pool of young people and veterans as well, who from the corners of the south and center of the department raised the flags of claiming citizen power to demand rights and opportunities for the territories excluded by then, due to the centralism and nepotism of the political leadership of the capital of Cesar.

Consolidated his own political muscle, he encouraged his disciples in different municipalities to the first experience of popular election of mayors, doing it from his “Curumaní del alma”, where he organizes public management, optimizes, projects and expands the infrastructure of aqueduct services. and sewerage, and advances the educational revolution that created schools with teachers in a hundred villages, including those of neighboring municipalities.

Always a visionary, he anticipated the associative schemes when he promoted the Association of Mining Municipalities of the center of Cesar, Asomineros; he transformed the health center into a hospital and pioneered folk and cultural festivals as local forums for art and culture. His successes in the Mayor’s Office empowered him to later be Secretary of Development for the department, where he deployed a support plan for producers and peasants who joined opportunities activated by his management.

The criminal act of the ELN that assassinated him at the door of his house in Curumaní while he was campaigning for his promotion to the House of Representatives changed the life of that region and postponed the dream of several generations of reaching a space of power with legitimacy and value for the territory and its people. Today, after three decades of his execrable crime, he remains in the memory and sentiment of many who knew him; he has transcended his work, that there are not a few of his region and the same environment of Valledupar who, without finding it in his chronological path, refer to him as an unfading source of inspiration.

