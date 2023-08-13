Cristiano Ronaldo achieved his first title with Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo, at 38, wrote a new chapter in his legendary career, this time leading Al-Nassr to glory in the Arab Club Championship.

The Portuguese attacker became the centerpiece in the final, scoring a title-clinching brace for his side, marking their first championship since coming to the world of Saudi football.

This new achievement increases Ronaldo’s already impressive record to 35 titles. Since his first win at Sporting Lisboa in 2002, the player has continued to garner success at every club he has been with. Furthermore, his record also includes significant achievements with his national team.

Last Saturday, the emblematic striker, known for his five Ballon d’Ors (2008, 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2017), reached a new milestone by being crowned champion with Al-Nassr from Saudi Arabia. Ronaldo led his team to a crucial victory.

In the grand final held at the King Fahd Stadium in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, Cristiano Ronaldo scored both goals to lift Al-Nassr to a 1-2 victory over Al Hilal. This victory not only gave Ronaldo his first title with his new team.

As well as being the undisputed hero of the final, Cristiano Ronaldo also took the Golden Boot as the tournament’s top scorer, having scored a total of 6 goals during his run in the championship.

Despite his many triumphs and accolades over the years, Cristiano Ronaldo’s thirst for victory seems stronger than ever. With his perseverance and continued prowess on the pitch, he continues to inspire fans and fans throughout the soccer world.

Through his Instagram account, the Portuguese commented: “Extremely proud to help the team win this important trophy for the first time! Thank you to everyone at the club who participated in this great achievement and to my family and friends for always being by my side! Fantastic support from our fans! This belongs to you too! @alnassr”.