Paris Saint-Germain will enter more than ten million euros for their friendly next Thursday in Riyadh against a combination of players from the Saudi clubs Al Nassr and Al Hilal, reports L’Equipe on Monday.

By: Hernán Galindo M.

Photo: Sporting News

PSG will receive more than 10 million euros for their friendly in Saudi Arabia

PSG is monetizing the presence of its figures (Messi, Neymar and Mbappé) in friendlies, as it already did in the pre-season matches of its Japanese tour.

In addition, the French club will take the opportunity to publicize the match on various international platforms at a price of 1.99 euros per user, as well as on the Qatari sports channel beIn Sports, as reported by PSG on its website.

The meeting has the added interest of a possible new duel between the Argentine from PSG Leo Messi and the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo, who has just signed for Al Nassr.

According to L’Equipe, the funds that PSG will get for this game are very well received by an entity that last season recorded a deficit of 370 million euros, a figure that is expected to be similar to the end of the current season.

He also remembers that the Parisian club is monetizing the presence of its figures (Messi, Neymar and Mbappé) in friendlies, as it already did in the pre-season matches of its Japanese tour.