Cristiano Ronaldo reaches 600 million followers on Instagram

Cristiano Ronaldo, the soccer star, made history again. Not on the field this time, but on Instagram. He is the first person to reach the impressive mark of 600 million followers on the platform.

Often cited as one of the greatest footballers of all time, Cristiano Ronaldo has set standards both on and off the field. With numerous titles and awards in his career, he is not only a sports icon but also a global phenomenon. His impressive performance and charisma have won him fans around the world.

NameCristiano RonaldoNet worth$500-650 millionBallon d’Or winner5x (2017, 2016, 2014, 2013, 2008)Champions League winner5x (2017/18, 2016/17, 2015/16, 2013/14, 2007/08)

An undisputed leader on Instagram

Cristiano Ronaldo is in a league of his own in the social media world. With over 600 million followers on Instagram, he has set a new record. He is far ahead of other prominent personalities like Lionel Messi and Kylie Jenner. Ronaldo’s impressive following shows his immense global popularity.

Portugal meets Switzerland. © IMAGO/Gladys Chai from the Laage

Top 10 Instagram Personalities

Besides Ronaldo and Messi, few athletes are in the top 10 of Instagram followers. Stars like Selena Gomez, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Ariana Grande also feature in this elite list. Interestingly, only the official Instagram account has more followers than Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s first picture on Instagram

On October 31, 2012, Cristiano Ronaldo began his amazing journey on Instagram. The first picture shows him in the Real Madrid jersey, slapping his chest and presumably celebrating. This image marked the beginning of his presence on the platform and gave fans a glimpse of his passion for football.

The most liked picture of Cristiano Ronaldo

The picture that received the most likes for Ronaldo on Instagram was posted on November 19, 2022. It shows an unexpected scene: Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are sitting together at a chess game. However, this was no ordinary post, but a promotional post for Louis Vuitton. The picture fascinated fans worldwide and showed the two football legends in a completely different light.

Ronaldo’s girlfriend benefits from his popularity on Instagram

Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodríguez has established herself as an impressive social media personality. With over 50 million followers on her Instagram account, she has built a massive following. Her popularity stems not only from her relationship with Ronaldo, but also from her own career as a model and influencer. She was also the subject of her own Netflix documentary, I Am Georgina, which was released in 2022, in which she served as a producer.

