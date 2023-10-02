Home » Cristiano Ronaldo scored in Al-Nassr’s victory in the AFC Champions League
News

Cristiano Ronaldo scored in Al-Nassr’s victory in the AFC Champions League

by admin

Cristiano Ronaldo scored in Al-Nassr’s victory in the AFC Champions League. Photo: Al-Nassr

Al-Nassr defeated Istiklol Dushanbe 3-1, for matchday 2 of the AFC Champions League, on the afternoon of Monday, October 2, 2023. The match was played at the KSU Football Field Stadium in Riyadh.

Ronaldo He appeared with the temporary tying goal (66′). Anderson Talisca completed the comeback (72′ and 77′) to give the Arab team the victory. Sabai went ahead for the visit (44′) at the end of the first half.

The team’s next duel Portuguese It will be against Abha, next Friday, October 6, in the Saudi Arabia Super League.

