Portugal’world famous star Cristiano Ronaldoin the European Championship group stage match against Liechtenstein national with the jersey While being the player with the most matches, he finished the fight with 2 goals.

Portugal hosted Liechtenstein at the Estadio Jose Alvalade Stadium in the first match of EURO 2024 Qualifying Group J. Cristiano Ronaldo, who started the fight at 11 and wore the national team jersey for the 197th time, became ‘the player who played the most matches with the national team jersey’.

Portugal, leaving the field victorious with a score of 4-0, started the European Championship group qualifiers with 3 points. While the home team took the lead 2-0 with the goals of Cancelo and Bernardo Silva, Ronaldo played an important role in the victory of his team with the goals he scored in the 51st and 63rd minutes. The 38-year-old star, who developed the title of the football player who scored the most goals in the national teams, increased this number to 120; He became the first player to score 100 goals in official matches with the national jersey.

in 2004 Greece Ronaldo, who scored his first goal with the national jersey in the match played with the team, managed to score goals every year without interruption.

on the other hand 2022 FIFA World Cup Roberto Martinez won his first official match in Portugal, which went on to change the coaching position. Portugal will face Luxembourg away on 26 March in the second match of the group.

Click for Other Sports News