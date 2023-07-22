Cristiano Ronaldo ‘slips’ on the shin guards. At risk the agreement with Nike

For just 45 minutes of playing the football star Cristiano Ronaldo could risk breaking his multi-million dollar deal with Nike. In these hours photos are circulating on the web that portray the Portuguese forward on the pitch, during the match against Celtic vigowearing shin guards Adidas, historic competitor of the other American sportswear giant. Under Ronaldo’s socks, what would have ‘surprised’ attentive web users and sports enthusiasts is in fact having glimpsed the three black bands of the German company instead of the classic Nike Swoosh.

According to reports from the foreign press, the oversight of CR7 (as the sportsman is nicknamed in the world of sport, ndr) would have greatly annoyed the Beaverton-based company, which could even think of interrupting the ten-year partnership, worth 147 million euros, which binds the athlete, but also an agreement that has been going on for twenty years. Ronaldo is in fact one of the greatest athletes sponsored by Nike, who has now worn the five-time Ballon d’Or since 2003.

Ronaldo’s name has recently captured the attention of the press – and not just the sector press – also for having become an investor in Chrono24the platform active in the buying and selling of luxury watches, through its CR7 SA. An operation that certainly follows his well-known passion for high-end timepieces.

According to the latest report by Forbes on the highest-paid athletes in 2023, last year alone Ronaldo earned $136 million from contracts with the Manchester United (UK) and theAl Nasser (Saudi Arabia) and various sponsorships, setting a new record for a footballer. Furthermore, SportsPro decreed him the athlete with the greatest commercial value in the world of 2022.