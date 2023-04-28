Cristina blamed Argentina’s inflation on the agreement with the IMF

The Vice President of Argentina, Cristina Fernandezindicated this Thursday that “It is necessary to review the agreement” that Argentina has signed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), of which he said that “it’s inflationary” and, therefore, blamed him for the serious escalation of prices in the South American country.

«The big problem that Argentine society has today (…) is inflation. I continue to maintain that the agreement that was signed is inflationary because it is a canned policy that is applied with a single-issue recipe to all countries»argued the former president (2007-2015).

Fernández gave a conference to some 1,800 people at the Teatro Argentino, in La Plata, capital of the province of Buenos Aires, under the heading «The Circular Argentina. The IMF and its historic recipe for inflation and recession. Political fragmentation and economic concentration».

In it, he claimed that “it is necessary to review” the agreement that the country has with the IMF to refinance a credit of 44,000 million dollars granted in 2018, during the Government of Mauricio Macri (2015-2019), “but not to avoid paying”.

“Beyond the discussion of the surcharges, we want the conditionalities to be reviewed and in the future it will be necessary to discuss that the amounts (to be paid) are tied to the trade surplus,” and not to the fiscal deficit as an established goal, he said.

FMI

The former president, who did not make a single reference to her possible candidacy or that of any other pro-government politician with a view to the 2023 elections, called the “return of the IMF to the Argentine Republic” a “ballast”.

“That they come to us to talk about the last 20 years from the opposition hurts us, because I believe that there is no good Argentine who can ignore the burden that the return of the IMF to the Argentine Republic means for society,” indicated in reference to the governments of Néstor Kirchner (2003-2007), she (2007-2015) and Alberto Fernández (2019-2023), only interrupted by the mandate of Macri.

The vice president did not miss the opportunity to quote the historic Peronist leader, the two-time president of Argentina Juan Domingo Perón (1946-1955 and 1973-1974), whom she said “always rejected” the IMF, which “joined after the coup state” that overthrew him and that he was “the protagonist of the worst moments that were experienced in democracy.”

In a week of strong exchange rate tension, with a great acceleration of the so-called ‘blue dollar’, which reached the border of 500 pesos (118% compared to the official value), several voices called for the annulment of the pact with the IMF.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa, seeks to renegotiate some of the goals with the organization in a context of historical drought in the region, which has led to the loss of some 20,000 million dollars in exports to Argentina. EFE