After the fuss raised by Cristina D’Avena’s participation in the party for the 10 years of Fratelli d’Italia, in Rome, scheduled for today, the Bolognese singer vented on social media, replying to the harsh criticisms received. «I have read comments and ferocious considerations on my participation in this evening’s party. I don’t think it’s necessary to explain how she felt; I prefer to remind those who judged me, perhaps a little too hastily, who I am », she writes on Facebook.

In the post D’Avena says: «For forty years I have been singing in all the places where I am well liked and welcomed. In the town squares, in the city buildings, in theatres, on television, at LGBTQ+ parties and also at the Unit Festivals. In the Prides and at the Vatican. And always and everywhere with all possible effort and gratitude. Because my songs want nothing more than to bring happiness and light-heartedness to those who grew up with them and to those who sing them with me. All, without exception. And this is not indifference, but freedom. Tonight, like all the others, I’m not bringing ideologies, but music».

The artist adds that “I don’t take sides and I don’t suddenly change skin”, and specifies that he “accepted an invitation to sing, not to serve under a flag”. Finally a message: «I have supported, and will always support, civil rights and the universal love that should be the basis of the growth of every human being. I sing Pollon, the Smurfs, Memole, Cat’s Eyes, Mila and Shiro…. They are hymns of lightness and fantasy… and of no other nature or pretension».

Fiorello defends Cristina d'Avena: "Sing at Meloni's party? Everyone is free to perform wherever they want"

Fiorello took sides in favor of Cristina D’Avena today. The showman asked himself “Why can’t D’avena go sing at the Fdi party?” during the morning episode of Viva Rai2. Then he added with amusement: «At the time of Karaoke, I too was invited to the unity party and I made all the communists sing and nobody said anything to me, we sang Hello beautiful» added Fiorello who immediately sang the song symbol of the Resistance with the whole cast. Fiorello therefore invited everyone not to be indignant about D’avena’s choices and underlined: «Everyone must be free to express themselves where and how they want. I sang for the communists and she for Meloni ». “Did he call you Letta?” Fabrizio Biggio asked Fiorello. «What are you celebrating with Letta? There is nothing to celebrate», concluded the showman with a smile, who in today’s episode also hosted the first TV release of the French Saints, after the victory of XF2022.