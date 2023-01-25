Home News Cristina Fernández receives President Gustavo Petro in the Argentine Senate
Cristina Fernández receives President Gustavo Petro in the Argentine Senate

The Vice President of Argentina, Cristina Fernández received this Tuesday in her Senate office the president of Bolivia, Luis Arce, and the president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, who traveled to Buenos Aires to participate in the VII Summit of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac).

The also ex-president (2007-2015) met, first of all, with the Bolivian president, with whom she had a friendly dialogue in his office in the Upper Houseas shown in a message posted on his official Twitter account.

A few hours later, Fernández received the Colombian leader, according to a photograph released by the vice president’s spokespersons.

The former Argentine president, leader of one of the main factions of pro-government Peronism, also met this Monday with the Honduran president, Xiomara Castro.

Arce, Petro and Castro traveled to Buenos Aires to participate in the VII Celac Summit, conclave that was held at the Sheraton hotel in the Argentine capital with the presence of representatives of the 33 member countries.

The opening was carried out by President Alberto Fernández, host of the meeting as Argentina is the country that exercises the rotating presidency of the regional forum.

At the end of the day, the Summit declaration was published, which addresses issues such as climate change, gender, infrastructure, indigenous languages, energy integration, food security, among many others.

