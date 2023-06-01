Cristosal supports the candidacy of Luis Parada for the 2024 presidential elections

Through social networks, the former adviser to Eugenio Chicas and representative of Cristosal, Ruth Eleonora López, expressed her support for Luis Parada, for the next presidential elections that will take place in 2024.

“It is essential for citizens to have options. The elections represent the last breath of democracy in our country. The Supreme Court of El Salvador (TSE) has the obligation to abandon its passive attitude and guarantee equal conditions in the contest. I recognize and applaud the courage of Luis Parada,” López shared on his social networks.

The former adviser, recognized for her critical stance towards the Government, has openly expressed her support for the candidacy of the former member of the ranks of ARENA and former candidate for the presidency on behalf of the tricolor party.

A couple of days ago, the alliance made up of the parties and members of civil society detracting from the current Government was announced, who are preparing to participate in the electoral contest for the presidency in view of the upcoming 2024 elections, with the sole purpose of getting a chance in the elections due to the almost zero support they have from the population.