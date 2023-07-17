Critical Infrastructure – Faeser for stricter protection regulations

Bundesinnenministerin Nancy Faeser (SPD) (IMAGO / Bernd Elmenthaler / IMAGO / Bernd Elmenthaler)

This emerges from a draft law that your ministry has sent to the other departments for comments. It provides for stricter legal protective regulations to ensure that the population is supplied with electricity, drinking water and other essential goods at all times. Both state institutions and private companies of a certain size, such as energy suppliers or airport operators, are affected. If they do not meet their obligations to secure their facilities and business operations, they face fines.

Critical infrastructure within the meaning of the law also includes finance and insurance, public administration, information technology and telecommunications. The law is expected to be passed by the cabinet later this year.

This message was broadcast on Deutschlandfunk on July 18, 2023.

