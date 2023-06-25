Critical situation in seven municipalities of Chocó facing upcoming regional elections

attorney logo

During the Electoral Forum convened by the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation, and which took place in the city of Quibdó this Friday, June 23, he warned about the high criticality of registered citizens in the municipalities of Alto Baudó, Condoto, Istmina, Juradó , Nóvita and Quibdó ahead of the elections scheduled for October 29 for the election of mayors and governors.

In the event, which included the participation of the National Registry of Civil Status and the National Electoral Council, it was also announced that two of the seven municipalities with the highest registration rates are located in Chocó: Juradó and El Medio Atrato (Beté), and more than 13 thousand people able to exercise their right to vote.

The control entity confirmed that more than 120,000 candidates will participate nationwide, and that actions aimed at mitigating the risks generated by the growth of illicit crops and drug trafficking and social problems such as migration and displacement are prioritized.

In the same way, the Entity indicated that the registration process of identification cards will be monitored to avoid transhumance processes, compliance with the rules by the candidates and work will be articulated with the competent authorities to guarantee the transparency of the results. Finally, it was reiterated that the control of public order is a duty that corresponds exclusively to the institutional framework and that it will maintain its preventive work, without this implying its function of sanctioning those who fail to comply with the law.