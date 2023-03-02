Puente Aranda is town number 16 in Bogotá, located in the center-west of the city. Juan Pablo Beltrán, local mayor, spoke with THE NEW CENTURY on the problems of the area, investment budget and joint work with the Community Action Board; among other issues of interest to the community.

THE NEW CENTURY: What are the main problems of the town?

JUAN PABLO BELTRAN: The biggest problems that arise in the town are insecurity, theft from vehicles and cell phones. We have identified 14 critical garbage dumping points that occur due to the indiscipline of people to remove the waste at times not established by the operator, as well as the clandestine dumping of debris by the community.

At this moment, the government-led district garbage strategy is being executed, which consists of attacking different lines to mitigate the impact generated by garbage.

The action plans correspond to environmental education and pedagogy in terms of good practices of separation at the source with the community and commerce; inspection, surveillance and control of commercial establishments that generate negative impacts on the environment, socialization of Article 111 of Law 1801 and imposition of subpoenas for inappropriate use of public space by removing waste at inappropriate times and recovery of public space around the lifting of cambuches prior to the activities of institutional offer of social integration.

Likewise, cleaning, beautification and recovery days of critical points are carried out in which there is evidence of inadequate disposal of large volume waste such as debris, furniture, among others, as well as the ecopoints day with the Special Administrative Unit of Public Services (UAESP ) and Metropolitan Cleaning SAESP (LIME) so that the community in general can dispose of large-volume rubble and waste for free.

Finally, the invitation and sensitization of carreteros was implemented regarding the use of the facilities of the transitory center for carreteros, where they can separate their waste and leave the waste that they are not going to sell on the site for the LIME operator to pick it up.

Security

ENS: How much is the investment budget for the year 2023?

JPB: The budget is equivalent to approximately $45 billion for this term.

ENS: What is the current security situation?

JPB: Different criminal actions have been presented in the town, focused especially on the theft of vehicles and cell phones, which have been neutralized through the strategies of checkpoints and institutional integration with the Army and the Police. The crash plans are carried out at different times and sectors according to the heat maps that show the points where these criminal actions occur the most.

In order to improve security in the locality, together with the National Police, Military Police No. 13, Local Ombudsman, Security and Coexistence Managers, Social Dialogue Managers, the Government Secretariat and the Secretariat for Social Integration, we have carried out activities for the improvement of security and to eradicate behaviors that have a negative impact on coexistence in public spaces.

ENS: How is mobility in the town?

JPB: The Ministry of Mobility is carrying out actions that help improve this sector, among which traffic management through a guide group, traffic control operations at different points in the town, information sessions to comply with the National Traffic Code stand out. , implementation of horizontal and vertical signage, paid parking areas, approval, monitoring of PMTS for works and other comprehensive actions that seek to reduce travel times and road accidents.

During the year 2022, through the local mobility center of the SDM, 85 dissemination days, 26 information days, 22 socialization days, 21 citizen training processes, 21 territorial recognition actions, 37 bicycle registration actions and 99 days of attention to citizens at the local level. For this year, all local actions will continue to improve mobility conditions in the town.

In infrastructure issues, from the Local Mayor’s Office we have made progress with the arrangement of the road network, this year we have the objective of fixing 6.8 kilometers of lanes to improve mobility. We also have the goal of advancing in the signaling of school environments to minimize the risk of accidents.

ENS: How do you articulate the actions of the Mayor’s Office with those of the JAC?

JPB: We have permanent contact with the Community Action Boards, they are constantly sending us the problems that arise on a day-to-day basis. We have a sponsor plan in which each president follows up on the requests that are submitted to the Local Mayor’s Office to meet the requirements of the neighborhoods.

Another means is the “mayor to the neighborhood” strategy, in which the mayor and the District entities go to the different Community Action Boards, listening to the problems and providing the solution in the shortest possible time. On Thursdays, attention is provided in the office of the Mayor’s Office, for all the presidents and the community in general.

ENS: What initiatives are you leading from the Mayor’s Office to encourage citizen participation?

JPB: The mayor’s office proposes actions to encourage participation and the creation of new instances in the locality, according to the needs expressed by citizens according to population groups and topics of interest.

Additionally, through participatory budgets we have the opportunity to allow citizens to choose what 50% of the Local Development Funds budget is invested in.

By the year 2022, the community chose through the proposals to encourage important initiatives for citizens such as participation in training workshops for citizen participation. In total, 29 initiatives were chosen by the community to execute in 2023.