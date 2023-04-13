Home News Criticism and cancellation of subscriptions.. The Egyptians are punishing “Netflix” because of Queen Cleopatra
News

Criticism and cancellation of subscriptions.. The Egyptians are punishing “Netflix” because of Queen Cleopatra

by admin
Criticism and cancellation of subscriptions.. The Egyptians are punishing “Netflix” because of Queen Cleopatra

Since the launch of the “Netflix” platform, the promotional poster for the events of its documentaries about the life of (Queen Cleopatra), which is scheduled to be shown on May 10, 2023, the pioneers of social media platforms have been circulating comments mocking the work, accusing it of lacking knowledge of Egyptian history.

The documentary claims that the ideas of the “Afrocentrism” movement spread the idea that all civilizations of the world included black people before their dispersion.

Twitter pioneers were amazed at a documentary of an Egyptian queen of Greek descent, depicting her as being dark-skinned.

Others believed that the artwork was illogical and considered a falsification of Egyptian history.

An account called Ihab Al-Masry said that he had canceled his subscription on the controversial platform.
Al-Masry justified canceling his subscription by saying that the documentary makers knew nothing about The Ptolemaic era, and how it appears With a character of African origin, to complete the series Theft of Egyptian Civilization.

Queen Cleopatra VII, known as Cleopatra, is the last king of the Macedonian dynasty, which has ruled Egypt since the death of Alexander the Great in 323 BC.

See also  Aesculapius and the tombstones of the praetorian from Feltre: the Archaeological museum unveils his jewels

Cleopatra was the daughter of Ptolemy XII.

She succeeded him as queen in 51 BC, sharing the throne with her brother Ptolemy XIII. She was described as beautiful and charming. Until now, it is not known how she died.

You may also like

Economy: Municipal companies warn that the traffic light...

TOGOCOM: The leader in mobile telephony announces new...

that’s how they killed two brothers

Fans demand “realignment”, but will fully support SV...

A Burkinabè ministerial delegation at Faure Gnassingbé –...

Job vacancies for victims of violence in Cali

7C Solarparken starts a capital increase

The internationalization of the US dollar and RMB...

Rising prices impacted the tourism sector

Mobilum Technologies Announces Convertible Debenture Private Placement

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy