Since the launch of the “Netflix” platform, the promotional poster for the events of its documentaries about the life of (Queen Cleopatra), which is scheduled to be shown on May 10, 2023, the pioneers of social media platforms have been circulating comments mocking the work, accusing it of lacking knowledge of Egyptian history.

The documentary claims that the ideas of the “Afrocentrism” movement spread the idea that all civilizations of the world included black people before their dispersion.

Twitter pioneers were amazed at a documentary of an Egyptian queen of Greek descent, depicting her as being dark-skinned.

In case if you didn't laugh today, I brought you something to laugh This is a documentary film on Netflix about Cleopatra of Macedonia (Greek), the original means that these are not her features or the color of her skin!!

Others believed that the artwork was illogical and considered a falsification of Egyptian history.

Historically, this transfer is completely illogical and incorrect. It is a forgery in history. Cleopatra, the daughter of Alexander the Great and Olympias, how does she turn into a black heroine!!

Why didn’t Netflix make a legendary black pharaonic heroine without attributing the story to the queen? #cleopatra #Egypt pic.twitter.com/pUhiNoeQ0C — Hera (@heralareh) April 13, 2023

An account called Ihab Al-Masry said that he had canceled his subscription on the controversial platform. Al-Masry justified canceling his subscription by saying that the documentary makers knew nothing about The Ptolemaic era, and how it appears With a character of African origin, to complete the series Theft of Egyptian Civilization.

I unsubscribed

But sorry, they are the ones making a movie about #cleopatra No one told them that it was in the era of the Ptolemies, and they trace their origins to the Greek Macedonia, and they were displaced to Egypt after the death of Alexander.

I mean, from the other, its origins are Greek Khojati..

I mean, from the other, its origins are Greek Khojati..

How do you look for a character of African origin, to complete the series Theft…

Queen Cleopatra VII, known as Cleopatra, is the last king of the Macedonian dynasty, which has ruled Egypt since the death of Alexander the Great in 323 BC. See also Aesculapius and the tombstones of the praetorian from Feltre: the Archaeological museum unveils his jewels Cleopatra was the daughter of Ptolemy XII. She succeeded him as queen in 51 BC, sharing the throne with her brother Ptolemy XIII. She was described as beautiful and charming. Until now, it is not known how she died.

