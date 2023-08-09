Criticism grows with preferences. What other parties accuse the progressives of and how do they respond to it

Last July, the preferences of Progressive Slovakia (PS) remained below ten percent. Today, the movement is up five percentage points in the polls and continues to grow steadily.

In the measurements of the agencies AKO and Ipsos, it is already in second place behind Smer, in Focus it is third, with a small distance from Hlas Petr Pellegrini. The growing support of the movement, which did not make it to the parliament in the last elections, did not escape the attention of other parties.

In the last two weeks, not only parties such as Hlas and Smer, but also entities that talk about the progressives as their possible coalition partners, have defined themselves – in various forms – against the PS. We looked at what Progressive Slovakia is accused of and how the movement of the vice-president of the European Parliament, Michal Šimečka, reacts to it.

Voice: Mainly to distance yourself

Quite a lot of posts on Facebook, from statuses to videos, have been dedicated to Progressive Slovakia by Hlas politicians in recent weeks. It has its own logic. At every possible opportunity, the leader of the rival Smer, Robert Fico, blames the party of Peter Pellegrini for wanting to govern with center-right parties.

The last time was in July, when the founder of Smer and now its former member Boris Zala, who advises Pellegrini, spoke in an interview to Denník N about the preferred coalition after the elections. “Zala’s words that Hlas will do everything so that he doesn’t have to go into government with Smer clearly confirm that Pellegrini prefers a liberal coalition to a stable government,” Smer wrote on Facebook.

Robert Fico is well aware that Hlas voters can be sensitive to such hints. As he showed

This article is exclusive content for Denník N subscribers.

Are you a subscriber? Log in

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

