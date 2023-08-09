Home » Criticism grows with preferences. What other parties accuse the progressives of and how do they respond to it
News

Criticism grows with preferences. What other parties accuse the progressives of and how do they respond to it

by admin
Criticism grows with preferences. What other parties accuse the progressives of and how do they respond to it

Last July, the preferences of Progressive Slovakia (PS) remained below ten percent. Today, the movement is up five percentage points in the polls and continues to grow steadily.

In the measurements of the agencies AKO and Ipsos, it is already in second place behind Smer, in Focus it is third, with a small distance from Hlas Petr Pellegrini. The growing support of the movement, which did not make it to the parliament in the last elections, did not escape the attention of other parties.

In the last two weeks, not only parties such as Hlas and Smer, but also entities that talk about the progressives as their possible coalition partners, have defined themselves – in various forms – against the PS. We looked at what Progressive Slovakia is accused of and how the movement of the vice-president of the European Parliament, Michal Šimečka, reacts to it.

Voice: Mainly to distance yourself

Quite a lot of posts on Facebook, from statuses to videos, have been dedicated to Progressive Slovakia by Hlas politicians in recent weeks. It has its own logic. At every possible opportunity, the leader of the rival Smer, Robert Fico, blames the party of Peter Pellegrini for wanting to govern with center-right parties.

The last time was in July, when the founder of Smer and now its former member Boris Zala, who advises Pellegrini, spoke in an interview to Denník N about the preferred coalition after the elections. “Zala’s words that Hlas will do everything so that he doesn’t have to go into government with Smer clearly confirm that Pellegrini prefers a liberal coalition to a stable government,” Smer wrote on Facebook.

See also  Trieste, found mummified corpse of a 90-year-old woman who had been dead for years

Robert Fico is well aware that Hlas voters can be sensitive to such hints. As he showed

This article is exclusive content for Denník N subscribers.

Are you a subscriber? Log in

You may also like

Allegri, ‘Juve are fine, Vlahovic and forwards are...

What happened to the Taxi Driver Strike in...

Assault on the home of the hit-and-run driver,...

Arcturus: the new variant of COVID 19 that...

Fulton County District Attorney Expected to Request Indictments...

In Santa Marta there were no demonstrations during...

OKS architects wins the competition to enhance the...

Armed men kidnap a dean of the University...

A Petition to Holiness

Remix of Ciao Mare 50 years after the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy