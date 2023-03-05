Status: 05.03.2023 11:43 a.m The Göttingen Regional Court sentenced a 51-year-old man to 13 years in prison. According to the court, he shot his wife insidiously. The fact that he was not given a life sentence caused criticism.

by Wieland Gabcke

“If the court punishes this man severely, that is also a signal for all women, not just for my sister,” said Süad Ismail, a sister of the killed Besma A. That was before the judgment at the Göttingen Regional Court. After the verdict, the relatives are stunned. They had demanded life imprisonment for the 51-year-old, who shot his wife, then 27-year-old mother of three Besma A., in April 2020. “It was actually a bit devastating for the family that the verdict was relatively mild,” says Yana Tschelpanova, the family’s lawyer. If you consider that life imprisonment is the standard sentence for murder, the lawyer said the verdict was not fair. The relatives therefore want to go to the Federal Court of Justice.

Goettingen district court: process with special circumstances

The court justifies the decision with the special circumstances of the proceedings. “The pre-trial detention lasted an unusually long time,” said the judge. The process dragged on for over two years. “This goes well beyond what the chamber has otherwise negotiated,” the judge stated. According to him, this was also due to the numerous requests for evidence that were repeatedly submitted by the defendants of the convict. The defense lawyers did not want to comment on this or the verdict.

Reduced criminal responsibility, therefore not life imprisonment

In criminal law, it is possible to reduce the usual life sentence for murder – if, for example, there is reduced criminal responsibility. The Goettingen Regional Court also decided so, because the convict was probably already under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crime. “Therefore, we could not rule out reduced criminal responsibility,” said the judge. The chamber also credits the 51-year-old with the fact that he has not yet committed any crimes and has made a partial confession. The man had acquired and owned the gun illegally. He was also convicted for this.

Headshot couldn’t have been an accident

The 51-year-old claimed to have accidentally shot his wife while cleaning his gun. However, since the weapon has three safety systems, the court considers an accident unlikely. On this point it follows the view of the prosecution. An expert had also explained that the shot must have been fired from a short distance while standing. Therefore, the court considers it impossible that the man could have accidentally shot his wife while she was cleaning the gun.

Court: It was a spontaneous murder, not a planned one

According to the court, however, it was not a planned act, as the prosecution and the joint prosecutor suspected. When Besma A. was sleeping on the sofa, the 51-year-old spontaneously decided to shoot her. The evening of the crime cannot be precisely reconstructed because, according to the court, there were misjudgments at the beginning of the investigation. The judge cited a badly broken marriage as the motive for the murder. In the verdict, he paints the picture of an unequal couple with a big age difference and constant arguments. The judge mentions in passing that the 51-year-old had already attracted attention in a previous marriage through a report of domestic violence.

Suffragettes: Death threats and violence were ignored

Women’s rights groups describe the death of Besma A. as femicide. As process observers and with vigils, they have accompanied the proceedings from the beginning. One of them is Jana Faber. She welcomes the fact that the act was convicted as murder. But Faber does not share the court’s view that a broken marriage was the motive. “The accused was violent towards his wife for years, humiliated her, hit her, kicked her, controlled her,” says Faber. Besma A. had also been threatened with death by her husband and she wanted to separate from him. “These are all escalation and risk factors in the run-up to femicide,” emphasizes Faber. It happens again and again that courts do not take into account how domestic violence works. It is questionable whether these aspects will play a role in a possible revision before the Federal Court of Justice.

